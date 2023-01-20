SMI 11'290 0.3%  SPI 14'493 0.3%  Dow 33'045 -0.8%  DAX 14'986 0.4%  Euro 0.9961 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'113 0.5%  Gold 1'928 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'339 0.2%  Dollar 0.9203 0.5%  Öl 86.3 -0.1% 
20.01.2023 12:25:27

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Der Wettbewerber Zur Rose verliere Marktanteile, was Shop Apotheke zugutekomme, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Probleme bei Zur Rose unterstrichen im Umkehrschluss seine positive Einschätzung von Shop Apotheke./mf/stw;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2023 / 17:39 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 07:53 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
100.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
62.28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
60.57%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
62.44 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60.15%
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

