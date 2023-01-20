|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
20.01.2023 12:25:27
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
54.94 CHF 24.06%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Der Wettbewerber Zur Rose verliere Marktanteile, was Shop Apotheke zugutekomme, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Probleme bei Zur Rose unterstrichen im Umkehrschluss seine positive Einschätzung von Shop Apotheke./mf/stw;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2023 / 17:39 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 07:53 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
100.00 €
Buy
62.28 €
60.57%
Buy
62.44 €
60.15%
Christian Salis
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
11:19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|54.94
|24.06%
12:18
|
Warburg Research
K+S Buy
|12:11
|
UBS AG
Zur Rose Sell
|12:07
|
UBS AG
Roche Neutral
|12:04
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ABB Buy
|12:00
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Netflix Sell
|11:59
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Henkel vz. Sell
|11:52
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TRATON Neutral