SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 14'044 0.9%  Euro 0.9877 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'844 1.3%  Gold 1'824 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'457 0.8%  Dollar 0.9252 0.1%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Sartorius-Chef warnt vor Arbeitskräftemangel: Könnte Wachstum begrenzen - Sartorius-Aktie tiefer
Erleichterung für viele Touristen: Kroatien ist jetzt Euro- und Schengen-Land
Trotz FTX-Pleite: Tim Draper hält weiter an Bitcoin-Kursziel von 250'000 US-Dollar fest
Robux statt Euro, US-Dollar & Co.: Online-Spiele-Plattform Roblox bietet eigene virtuelle Währung an
So schätzen Analysten die Rheinmetall-Aktie ein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.01.2023 14:30:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
44.29 CHF 14.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke in einem Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die am 7. März anstehenden Kennziffern zum Schlussviertel 2022 dürften die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Profitabilität sollte im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gestiegen sein. Angesichts der intakten langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten und dem potenziellen Kurstreiber E-Rezept in Deutschland bleibt er bei seiner Kaufempfehlung./edh/ck;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45.51 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
207.62%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
45.85 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
205.34%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:30 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
01.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.