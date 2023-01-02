NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke in einem Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die am 7. März anstehenden Kennziffern zum Schlussviertel 2022 dürften die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Profitabilität sollte im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gestiegen sein. Angesichts der intakten langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten und dem potenziellen Kurstreiber E-Rezept in Deutschland bleibt er bei seiner Kaufempfehlung./edh/ck;