01.11.2022 09:48:17
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
38.83 CHF -13.47%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern und der bestätigte Jahresausblick der Versand-Apotheke hätten seine positive Einschätzung der Aktie gestützt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
99.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
43.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
125.51%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
119.80%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:48
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:58
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|38.83
|-13.47%
