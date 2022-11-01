SMI 10'895 0.6%  SPI 13'891 0.6%  Dow 32'733 -0.4%  DAX 13'407 1.2%  Euro 0.9862 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'673 1.5%  Gold 1'651 1.1%  Bitcoin 20'481 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9930 -0.8%  Öl 94.4 -0.5% 
01.11.2022 09:48:17

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
38.83 CHF -13.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern und der bestätigte Jahresausblick der Versand-Apotheke hätten seine positive Einschätzung der Aktie gestützt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
99.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
43.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
125.51%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
45.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
119.80%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

