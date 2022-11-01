|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
01.11.2022 08:58:13
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
38.83 CHF -13.47%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Die finalen Resultate hätten die guten Eckdaten voll bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Versandapotheke habe ihre Fähigkeit unter Beweis gestellt, trotz des schwierigen makroökonomischen Umfelds ein anhaltend starkes Wachstum und ein positives operatives Ergebnis zu erzielen. Dieser Trend sollte sich fortsetzen./edh/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
146.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
43.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
235.63%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
43.24 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
237.65%
|Analyst Name::
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|08:58
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:58
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|38.83
|-13.47%
