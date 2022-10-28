|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.10.2022 12:07:40
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
38.83 CHF -13.47%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die wichtigste Nachricht sei die positive Entwicklung des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebitda), schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Hinzu komme eine gute Cashflow-Kontrolle in Verbindung mit einer starken Bilanz der Online-Apotheke./edh/la;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 02:38 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy
Kurs*:
43.31 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
223.25%
Rating update:
Buy
Kurs aktuell:
43.16 €
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
224.37%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|12:59
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:07
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:00
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|25.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|38.83
|-13.47%
