31.10.2022 12:07:40

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
38.83 CHF -13.47%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die wichtigste Nachricht sei die positive Entwicklung des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebitda), schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Hinzu komme eine gute Cashflow-Kontrolle in Verbindung mit einer starken Bilanz der Online-Apotheke./edh/la;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 02:38 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
43.31 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
223.25%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
43.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
224.37%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

