NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die wichtigste Nachricht sei die positive Entwicklung des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebitda), schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Hinzu komme eine gute Cashflow-Kontrolle in Verbindung mit einer starken Bilanz der Online-Apotheke./edh/la;