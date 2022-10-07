Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 125 auf 99 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die negativen Nachrichten zur Einführung des deutschen E-Rezepts nähmen einfach kein Ende, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Nun gebe es also auch datenschutzrechtliche Hürden. Er rechnet daher nun erst 2024 und damit 12 Monate später als zuletzt damit, dass die Einführung richtig greift. Die Online-Apotheke bleibe aber bestens positioniert, um davon zu profitieren, auch wenn es länger dauere./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
99.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
42.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
131.20%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
43.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125.92%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:15
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:15
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:15
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|44.87
|-3.57%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:16
|
RBC Capital Markets
Kering Outperform
|11:16
|
RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
|10:26
|
Barclays Capital
Merck Overweight
|10:23
|
Barclays Capital
ArcelorMittal Overweight
|10:23
|
RBC Capital Markets
Mercedes-Benz Group Outperform
|10:22
|
Barclays Capital
thyssenkrupp Underweight
|10:21
|
Bernstein Research
Vodafone Group Market-Perform