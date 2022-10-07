Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'433 0.4%  SPI 13'370 0.4%  Dow 29'927 -1.2%  DAX 12'465 -0.1%  Euro 0.9709 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'428 -0.2%  Gold 1'709 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19'765 0.0%  Dollar 0.9911 0.1%  Öl 95.2 0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
07.10.2022 10:15:52

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 125 auf 99 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die negativen Nachrichten zur Einführung des deutschen E-Rezepts nähmen einfach kein Ende, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Nun gebe es also auch datenschutzrechtliche Hürden. Er rechnet daher nun erst 2024 und damit 12 Monate später als zuletzt damit, dass die Einführung richtig greift. Die Online-Apotheke bleibe aber bestens positioniert, um davon zu profitieren, auch wenn es länger dauere./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
99.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
42.82 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
131.20%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
43.82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125.92%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:15 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
05.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
05.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
05.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen