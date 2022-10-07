HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 125 auf 99 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die negativen Nachrichten zur Einführung des deutschen E-Rezepts nähmen einfach kein Ende, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Nun gebe es also auch datenschutzrechtliche Hürden. Er rechnet daher nun erst 2024 und damit 12 Monate später als zuletzt damit, dass die Einführung richtig greift. Die Online-Apotheke bleibe aber bestens positioniert, um davon zu profitieren, auch wenn es länger dauere./tih/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.