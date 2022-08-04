Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, die Ergebnisse seien etwas schwächer gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / 06:49 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
