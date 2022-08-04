Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
04.08.2022 13:08:29

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 146 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, die Ergebnisse seien etwas schwächer gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2022 / 06:49 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
146.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
100.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
46.00%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
99.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.00%
Analyst Name::
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

