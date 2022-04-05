Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
05.04.2022 08:47:23

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Ein starker Jahresauftakt der Online-Apotheke mit einem starken Wachstum im internationalen Geschäft schaffe eine bessere Perspektive für das Gesamtjahr, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. In den kommenden beiden Quartalen sei die Vergleichsbasis aus dem Vorjahr niedrig wegen damaliger Logistik-Probleme./tih/eas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2022 / 01:35 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2022 / 01:35 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
201.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
83.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
141.70%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
91.96 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
118.57%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

