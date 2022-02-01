Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem Pressebericht auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel bezog sich in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf einen Bericht des Portals "Apotheke Adhoc", wonach es nach wie vor keinen konkreten Zeitplan der Agentur Gematik gebe, was die Erprobung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland betreffe. Der Experte reagierte dabei vorsichtig, was den neuen Inhalt betrifft. Er sieht in dem Bericht eher eine Korrektur einer erst wenige Tage alten Meldung des Portals./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2022 / 09:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2022 / 09:55 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
201.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
111.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
79.62%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
111.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
79.62%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|17:05
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17:05
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17:05
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|98.71
|-20.30%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|17:32
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novartis Underweight
|17:06
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Zur Rose Buy
|17:05
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|15:42
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
EssilorLuxottica Hold
|15:35
|
DZ BANK
Sartorius vz. Halten
|15:29
|
DZ BANK
BASF Kaufen
|15:27
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
United Parcel Service Buy