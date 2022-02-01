SMI 12’360 1.1%  SPI 15’654 0.9%  Dow 35’153 0.1%  DAX 15’619 1.0%  Euro 1.0368 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’224 1.2%  Gold 1’803 0.2%  Bitcoin 35’878 0.5%  Dollar 0.9221 -0.5%  Öl 89.2 -2.3% 
01.02.2022 17:05:53

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem Pressebericht auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel bezog sich in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf einen Bericht des Portals "Apotheke Adhoc", wonach es nach wie vor keinen konkreten Zeitplan der Agentur Gematik gebe, was die Erprobung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland betreffe. Der Experte reagierte dabei vorsichtig, was den neuen Inhalt betrifft. Er sieht in dem Bericht eher eine Korrektur einer erst wenige Tage alten Meldung des Portals./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2022 / 09:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2022 / 09:55 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
201.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
111.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
79.62%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
111.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
79.62%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

