Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Die Sorgen bezüglich der Verzögerung des E-Rezept-Starts in Deutschland seien überzogen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Jüngste Daten unter anderem zur Verbreitung des elektronischen Heilberufsausweises zeigten eine klar positive Entwicklung./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
201.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
134.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49.89%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
134.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.44%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|144.80
|-14.10%
