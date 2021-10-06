SMI 11’418 -1.5%  SPI 14’728 -1.6%  Dow 34’315 0.9%  DAX 14’867 -2.2%  Euro 1.0729 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’979 -2.1%  Gold 1’754 -0.3%  Bitcoin 47’661 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9296 0.2%  Öl 82.3 -0.3% 
06.10.2021 12:41:21

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Resultate seien stark geprägt von Personalknappheit, die mittlerweile aber behoben sei, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe vor allem an einem Einbruch im Geschäft mit verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamenten gelegen. Das Wachstum mit frei verkäuflichen Arzneien sowie apothekenüblichen Beauty- und Pflegeprodukten sei ordentlich gewesen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2021 / 07:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
175.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
133.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
31.28%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
133.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.79%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

