FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Resultate seien stark geprägt von Personalknappheit, die mittlerweile aber behoben sei, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies habe vor allem an einem Einbruch im Geschäft mit verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamenten gelegen. Das Wachstum mit frei verkäuflichen Arzneien sowie apothekenüblichen Beauty- und Pflegeprodukten sei ordentlich gewesen./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2021 / 07:37 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.