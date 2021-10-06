SMI 11’408 -1.5%  SPI 14’702 -1.8%  Dow 34’315 0.9%  DAX 14’847 -2.3%  Euro 1.0739 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’973 -2.3%  Gold 1’749 -0.7%  Bitcoin 47’123 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9302 0.2%  Öl 82.1 -0.5% 
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Gerhard Orgonas kürzte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zwar seine Umsatzerwartungen für das dritte Jahresviertel, rechnet jedoch mit einem ab dem Schlussquartal wieder anziehenden Wachstum. Hierzu sollten auch das erhöhte Marketingbudget und das E-Rezept beitragen./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 15:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
210.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
133.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
57.54%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
132.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.13%
Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

