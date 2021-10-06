HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Gerhard Orgonas kürzte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zwar seine Umsatzerwartungen für das dritte Jahresviertel, rechnet jedoch mit einem ab dem Schlussquartal wieder anziehenden Wachstum. Hierzu sollten auch das erhöhte Marketingbudget und das E-Rezept beitragen./tav/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 15:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.