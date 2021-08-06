FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 180 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Uwe Schupp wertete die Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zu logistischen Problemen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als zuversichtlich. Sollten diese Probleme Vergangenheit sein und das E-Rezept kommen, sei die Aktie ein "Top Pick"./bek/ag



