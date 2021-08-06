SMI 12’195 0.0%  SPI 15’673 -0.1%  Dow 35’064 0.8%  DAX 15’774 0.2%  Euro 1.0725 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’170 0.2%  Gold 1’798 -0.4%  Bitcoin 36’940 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9082 0.2%  Öl 72.2 1.4% 
06.08.2021 11:47:12

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 180 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Uwe Schupp wertete die Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zu logistischen Problemen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als zuversichtlich. Sollten diese Probleme Vergangenheit sein und das E-Rezept kommen, sei die Aktie ein "Top Pick"./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 06:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
180.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
125.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
44.00%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
124.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44.35%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

