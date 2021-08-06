Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 180 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Uwe Schupp wertete die Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zu logistischen Problemen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als zuversichtlich. Sollten diese Probleme Vergangenheit sein und das E-Rezept kommen, sei die Aktie ein "Top Pick"./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 06:37 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
180.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
125.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44.00%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
124.70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44.35%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:47
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:27
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|136.17
|-6.12%
