16.07.2021 08:49:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat Shop Apotheke nach zuletzt schwacher Kursentwicklung von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 179 Euro belassen. Eine vorübergehende Wachstumsdelle gefährde nicht das langfristige Wachstumspotenzial der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses bleibe sehr vielversprechend./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

