Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat Shop Apotheke nach zuletzt schwacher Kursentwicklung von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 179 Euro belassen. Eine vorübergehende Wachstumsdelle gefährde nicht das langfristige Wachstumspotenzial der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses bleibe sehr vielversprechend./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
179.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
132.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35.50%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
128.87 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38.90%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|08:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|14.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|08.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|143.11
|-6.04%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:38
|
RBC Capital Markets
PUMA Outperform
|09:06
|
Baader Bank
JENOPTIK Add
|09:06
|
Warburg Research
JENOPTIK Buy
|09:00
|
DZ BANK
Salzgitter Kaufen
|08:59
|
DZ BANK
thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|08:49
|
Warburg Research
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|08:48
|
DZ BANK
Klöckner & Halten