HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat Shop Apotheke nach zuletzt schwacher Kursentwicklung von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 179 Euro belassen. Eine vorübergehende Wachstumsdelle gefährde nicht das langfristige Wachstumspotenzial der Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses bleibe sehr vielversprechend./tih/edh



