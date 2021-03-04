Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von 205 auf 235 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Schlussquartal 2020 habe die Umsatz- und Margendynamik der Internetapotheke bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Umsatzausblick auf 2021 biete positives Überraschungspotenzial. Die Aktie bleibe einer seiner bevorzugten mittelgroßen Werte im deutschsprachigen Raum (DACH). /gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 07:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
235.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
191.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23.04%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
189.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.14%
|Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|247.30
|4.14%
