HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von 205 auf 235 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Schlussquartal 2020 habe die Umsatz- und Margendynamik der Internetapotheke bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Umsatzausblick auf 2021 biete positives Überraschungspotenzial. Die Aktie bleibe einer seiner bevorzugten mittelgroßen Werte im deutschsprachigen Raum (DACH). /gl/ag



