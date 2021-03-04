SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’270 -0.4%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1088 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’720 0.6%  Bitcoin 45’608 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9197 0.0%  Öl 64.8 1.2% 
04.03.2021 07:30:32

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von 205 auf 235 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Schlussquartal 2020 habe die Umsatz- und Margendynamik der Internetapotheke bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Umsatzausblick auf 2021 biete positives Überraschungspotenzial. Die Aktie bleibe einer seiner bevorzugten mittelgroßen Werte im deutschsprachigen Raum (DACH). /gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 07:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
235.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
191.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.04%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
189.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.14%
Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

07:30 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:10 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
