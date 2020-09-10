Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf die bevorstehende Einführung des E-Rezepts und Spekulationen über eine Fusion mit der Konkurrentin Zur Rose auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Euro belassen. Dass der Vorstandschef von Zur Rose gesagt habe, eine Fusion sei kein Thema für ihn, überrasche nicht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
192.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
127.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50.23%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
128.24 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.71%
|Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|14:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|137.84
|-19.08%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:19
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA buy
|15:18
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Peugeot buy
|15:04
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|14:28
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
freenet Sell
|14:22
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Alstom buy
|14:19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Schaeffler Hold
|14:17
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|13:51
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BASF Neutral
|13:03
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Corestate Capital buy
|13:02
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
CTS Eventim Hold
|12:59
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|12:20
|
Credit Suisse Group
Rio Tinto Underperform
|12:17
|
Credit Suisse Group
ArcelorMittal Outperform
|12:15
|
Credit Suisse Group
thyssenkrupp Outperform
|11:52
|
UBS AG
BP buy
|11:49
|
Baader Bank
Corestate Capital add
|11:48
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
London Stock Exchange (LSE overweight
|11:47
|
UBS AG
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|11:46
|
Credit Suisse Group
Air Liquide Outperform
|11:38
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASML NV overweight
|11:38
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|11:37
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vonovia overweight
|11:36
|
Warburg Research
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|11:34
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Intel overweight
|11:34
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
TRATON buy
|11:30
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
thyssenkrupp Halten
|11:30
|
DZ BANK
Fielmann Halten
|10:49
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|10:49
|
UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
|10:08
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
|10:07
|
Barclays Capital
CRH Underweight
|10:06
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|10:04
|
RBC Capital Markets
Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|10:04
|
Bernstein Research
Akzo Nobel Outperform
|10:03
|
Oddo BHF
Infineon Neutral
|09:55
|
Oddo BHF
STMicroelectronics buy
|09:28
|
UBS AG
BASF Neutral
|08:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|08:35
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|08:29
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien overweight
|08:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
alstria office REIT-AG overweight
|08:13
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Valeo SA buy
|08:12
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Schaeffler buy
|08:07
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Continental Hold
|08:03
|
UBS AG
Covestro Sell
|06:50
|
UBS AG
Novartis buy
|09.09.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|09.09.20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|09.09.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler overweight
|09.09.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
EVOTEC Outperform