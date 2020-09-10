FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf die bevorstehende Einführung des E-Rezepts und Spekulationen über eine Fusion mit der Konkurrentin Zur Rose auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Euro belassen. Dass der Vorstandschef von Zur Rose gesagt habe, eine Fusion sei kein Thema für ihn, überrasche nicht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



