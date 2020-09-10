10.09.2020 14:17:38

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf die bevorstehende Einführung des E-Rezepts und Spekulationen über eine Fusion mit der Konkurrentin Zur Rose auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Euro belassen. Dass der Vorstandschef von Zur Rose gesagt habe, eine Fusion sei kein Thema für ihn, überrasche nicht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
192.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
127.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50.23%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
128.24 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.71%
Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

14:17 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 137.84 -19.08% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:19 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA buy
15:18 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Peugeot buy
15:04 DZ BANK
Deutsche Telekom kaufen
14:28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
freenet Sell
14:22 Kepler Cheuvreux
Alstom buy
14:19 Kepler Cheuvreux
Schaeffler Hold
14:17 Kepler Cheuvreux
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
13:51 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BASF Neutral
13:03 Kepler Cheuvreux
Corestate Capital buy
13:02 Kepler Cheuvreux
CTS Eventim Hold
12:59 Kepler Cheuvreux
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
12:20 Credit Suisse Group
Rio Tinto Underperform
12:17 Credit Suisse Group
ArcelorMittal Outperform
12:15 Credit Suisse Group
thyssenkrupp Outperform
11:52 UBS AG
BP buy
11:49 Baader Bank
Corestate Capital add
11:48 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
London Stock Exchange (LSE overweight
11:47 UBS AG
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
11:46 Credit Suisse Group
Air Liquide Outperform
11:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASML NV overweight
11:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Wohnen overweight
11:37 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vonovia overweight
11:36 Warburg Research
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
11:34 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Intel overweight
11:34 Jefferies & Company Inc.
TRATON buy
11:30 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
thyssenkrupp Halten
11:30 DZ BANK
Fielmann Halten
10:49 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
10:49 UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
10:08 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
10:07 Barclays Capital
CRH Underweight
10:06 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:04 RBC Capital Markets
Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
10:04 Bernstein Research
Akzo Nobel Outperform
10:03 Oddo BHF
Infineon Neutral
09:55 Oddo BHF
STMicroelectronics buy
09:28 UBS AG
BASF Neutral
08:54 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
08:35 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Knorr-Bremse Neutral
08:29 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien overweight
08:28 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
alstria office REIT-AG overweight
08:13 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Valeo SA buy
08:12 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Schaeffler buy
08:07 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Continental Hold
08:03 UBS AG
Covestro Sell
06:50 UBS AG
Novartis buy
09.09.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09.09.20 Jefferies & Company Inc.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
09.09.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler overweight
09.09.20 RBC Capital Markets
EVOTEC Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB