Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach dem massiven Kursanstieg seit dem Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie von 52 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Kursverdopplung seit Jahresbeginn dürfte nicht das Ende der Fahnenstange sein, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Beste stehe den Online-Apotheken noch bevor. Der Experte hält weitere 100 Prozent an Kursgewinnen in den nächsten 18 Monaten für möglich./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / 00:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
140.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
99.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41.27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
94.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.68%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|07:19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|108.22
|86.15%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:26
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Saint-Gobain buy
|08:25
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
GEA buy
|08:24
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Fraport Sell
|07:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:17
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nordex buy
|07:15
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
SMA Solar Hold
|26.05.20
|
Bernstein Research
Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|26.05.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Wirecard Halten
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HELLA GmbH & overweight
|26.05.20
|
DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
|26.05.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
Bechtle Halten
|26.05.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Evonik Halten
|26.05.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
HSBC Conviction Buy List
|26.05.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
LEONI Verkaufen
|26.05.20
|
Credit Suisse Group
STMicroelectronics Outperform
|26.05.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
Bilfinger Halten
|26.05.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
Lufthansa Halten
|26.05.20
|
UBS AG
Sanofi buy
|26.05.20
|
Barclays Capital
ASML NV overweight
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ams buy
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Bayer buy
|26.05.20
|
Barclays Capital
Diageo overweight
|26.05.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Lufthansa Halten
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Sanofi overweight
|26.05.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Rheinmetall Halten
|26.05.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
SGL Carbon Reduce
|26.05.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Jungheinrich Hold
|26.05.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Lufthansa Reduce
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Telefonica Underweight
|26.05.20
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
1&1 Drillisch buy
|26.05.20
|
Oddo BHF
ENCAVIS buy
|26.05.20
|
Oddo BHF
Wirecard Neutral
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Orange Neutral
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vodafone Group overweight
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tele Columbus Neutral
|26.05.20
|
UBS AG
HELLA GmbH & buy
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|26.05.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
HELLA GmbH & buy
|26.05.20
|
Warburg Research
NORMA Group buy
|26.05.20
|
Warburg Research
HELLA GmbH & buy
|26.05.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UniCredit Neutral
|26.05.20
|
HSBC
Wirecard Hold
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
STMicroelectronics buy
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Infineon buy
|26.05.20
|
Bernstein Research
Lufthansa Outperform
|26.05.20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Hold
|26.05.20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Hapag-Lloyd Underperform
|26.05.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Lufthansa Sell