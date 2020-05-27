27.05.2020 07:19:37

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach dem massiven Kursanstieg seit dem Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie von 52 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Eine Kursverdopplung seit Jahresbeginn dürfte nicht das Ende der Fahnenstange sein, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Beste stehe den Online-Apotheken noch bevor. Der Experte hält weitere 100 Prozent an Kursgewinnen in den nächsten 18 Monaten für möglich./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.05.2020 / 00:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
99.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
41.27%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
94.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.68%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

07:19 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
19.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 108.22 86.15% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

