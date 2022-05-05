Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe einen soliden Jahresstart hingelegt und ihre Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 08:52 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
