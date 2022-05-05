Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’994 1.0%  SPI 15’425 1.0%  Dow 34’061 2.8%  DAX 14’181 1.5%  Euro 1.0344 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’782 1.5%  Gold 1’900 1.0%  Bitcoin 38’647 0.1%  Dollar 0.9771 0.4%  Öl 110.7 0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
05.05.2022 11:53:03

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe einen soliden Jahresstart hingelegt und ihre Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 08:52 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
100.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
87.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.18%
Rating update:
Add 		Kurs aktuell:
88.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.15%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
11:53 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
11:07 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
27.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen