Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 155 auf 140 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Add" belassen. Die Digitalisierung der Gesundheitsbranche sei der wichtigste Geschäftstreiber für die Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die logistischen Probleme, die zuletzt spürbar wurden, seien ausgestanden. Nach den schwachen Zweitquartalszahlen und den davor schon korrigierten Jahreszielen kürzte er aber seine Erwartungen./tih/jha
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / 13:32 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
140.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Add
|Kurs*:
125.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12.00%
|Rating update:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
125.40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.64%
|Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|13:48
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:48
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:48
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|136.17
|-6.12%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:07
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
KION GROUP Sell
|14:06
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
|14:06
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Roche Conviction Buy List
|13:56
|
DZ BANK
Lufthansa Halten
|13:48
|
Baader Bank
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|12:58
|
Bernstein Research
E.ON Outperform
|12:57
|
Bernstein Research
RWE Outperform