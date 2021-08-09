MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 155 auf 140 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Add" belassen. Die Digitalisierung der Gesundheitsbranche sei der wichtigste Geschäftstreiber für die Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die logistischen Probleme, die zuletzt spürbar wurden, seien ausgestanden. Nach den schwachen Zweitquartalszahlen und den davor schon korrigierten Jahreszielen kürzte er aber seine Erwartungen./tih/jha



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / 13:32 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.