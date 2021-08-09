SMI 12’287 0.9%  SPI 15’753 0.7%  Dow 35’209 0.4%  DAX 15’752 -0.1%  Euro 1.0786 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’179 0.1%  Gold 1’742 -1.2%  Bitcoin 41’962 4.6%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 68.8 -2.4% 
09.08.2021 13:48:49

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 155 auf 140 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Add" belassen. Die Digitalisierung der Gesundheitsbranche sei der wichtigste Geschäftstreiber für die Online-Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die logistischen Probleme, die zuletzt spürbar wurden, seien ausgestanden. Nach den schwachen Zweitquartalszahlen und den davor schon korrigierten Jahreszielen kürzte er aber seine Erwartungen./tih/jha

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / 13:32 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
125.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12.00%
Rating update:
Add 		Kurs aktuell:
125.40 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.64%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:48 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
06.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen