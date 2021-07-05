Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum deutschen Online-Handel auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Euro belassen. Die Verbraucher hätten sich in der Coronakrise an das Einkaufen im Internet gewöhnt und dürften nicht mehr zu dem Kaufverhalten von vor der Krise zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte bevorzugt die Papiere von Zalando, Global Fashion Group, Zooplus und Westwing. Auch Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose hätten als Online-Apotheken Potenzial, allerdings könne sich die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts weiter verzögern./bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 09:37 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
185.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Add
|Kurs*:
157.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17.61%
|Rating update:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
158.96 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.38%
|Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|30.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|24.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|30.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|24.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|30.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|24.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|195.71
|5.96%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:38
|
Baader Bank
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|11:26
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Flutter Entertainment Buy
|11:24
|
DZ BANK
Covestro Kaufen
|11:13
|
UBS AG
Ryanair Neutral
|11:13
|
UBS AG
easyJet Neutral
|11:13
|
UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|11:11
|
UBS AG
Air France-KLM Neutral