SMI 11’932 -0.3%  SPI 15’344 -0.3%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’649 0.0%  Euro 1.0938 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’091 0.2%  Gold 1’789 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’993 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9214 0.0%  Öl 76.5 0.7% 
05.07.2021 11:38:50

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum deutschen Online-Handel auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Euro belassen. Die Verbraucher hätten sich in der Coronakrise an das Einkaufen im Internet gewöhnt und dürften nicht mehr zu dem Kaufverhalten von vor der Krise zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte bevorzugt die Papiere von Zalando, Global Fashion Group, Zooplus und Westwing. Auch Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose hätten als Online-Apotheken Potenzial, allerdings könne sich die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts weiter verzögern./bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 09:37 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
185.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
157.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17.61%
Rating update:
Add 		Kurs aktuell:
158.96 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.38%
Analyst Name::
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
11:38 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
30.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
24.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
16.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
10.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen