NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie von Royal Dutch Shell nach einer Strategieveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1780 Pence belassen. Im Zuge des Energiewandels habe es keine bedeutenden strategischen Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Giacomo Romeo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Bedeutend seien die CO2-Emissionsziele, die zu den stringentesten im Sektor gehörten./tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 04:01 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 04:01 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
17.80 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
15.44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Giacomo Romeo
|KGV*:
-
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)
|17.96
|49.08%
