11.05.2022 14:53:53

Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Shell nach der jährlichen Nachhaltigkeits-Veranstaltung (ESG) des Ölkonzerns auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 3000 Pence belassen. Der Transformationsprozess des Unternehmens, das sich an ein sich veränderndes Umfeld anpasse, mache Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:36 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:55 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
30.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
26.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12.34%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Biraj Borkhataria 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

