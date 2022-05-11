NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Shell nach der jährlichen Nachhaltigkeits-Veranstaltung (ESG) des Ölkonzerns auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 3000 Pence belassen. Der Transformationsprozess des Unternehmens, das sich an ein sich veränderndes Umfeld anpasse, mache Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:36 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:55 / ET



