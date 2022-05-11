Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Shell nach der jährlichen Nachhaltigkeits-Veranstaltung (ESG) des Ölkonzerns auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 3000 Pence belassen. Der Transformationsprozess des Unternehmens, das sich an ein sich veränderndes Umfeld anpasse, mache Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:36 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 01:55 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
30.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
26.70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12.34%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Biraj Borkhataria
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|0.00
|0.00%
