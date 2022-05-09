Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Shell auf "Buy" belassen. Die europäische Ölindustrie habe das fünfte Quartal in Folge stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er lobte vor allem die Liquiditätszuflüsse des Sektors, die für prozentual zweistellige Cash-Renditen sorgen./edh/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2022 / 17:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23.25 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|10:53
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:53
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:53
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.22
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.22
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.22
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.20
|Shell Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.05.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.04.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.21
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|0.00
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:57
|
Barclays Capital
Scout24 Equal Weight
|11:55
|
Morgan Stanley
HENSOLDT Overweight
|11:54
|
Credit Suisse Group
UniCredit Outperform
|11:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|11:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
Delivery Hero Outperform
|11:52
|
Credit Suisse Group
ING Group Outperform
|11:27
|
Warburg Research
Hypoport Buy