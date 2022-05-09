NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Shell auf "Buy" belassen. Die europäische Ölindustrie habe das fünfte Quartal in Folge stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er lobte vor allem die Liquiditätszuflüsse des Sektors, die für prozentual zweistellige Cash-Renditen sorgen./edh/ngu



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2022 / 17:33 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.