SMI 11’523 -1.8%  SPI 14’825 -1.7%  Dow 32’899 -0.3%  DAX 13’431 -1.8%  Euro 1.0462 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’550 -2.2%  Gold 1’859 -1.3%  Bitcoin 32’678 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9931 0.5%  Öl 110.1 -2.8% 
09.05.2022 10:53:53

Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Shell auf "Buy" belassen. Die europäische Ölindustrie habe das fünfte Quartal in Folge stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er lobte vor allem die Liquiditätszuflüsse des Sektors, die für prozentual zweistellige Cash-Renditen sorgen./edh/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2022 / 17:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23.25 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10:53 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.05.22 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.22 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.22 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.22 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
