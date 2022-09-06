Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2022 12:52:13

Santander Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Bewertungsmodelle für iberische Banken an die aktuellen Zinsprognosen an. Für 2022 bis 2024 erhöhte sie ihre Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie um durchschnittlich bis zu fünf Prozent. Für BBVA und Santander berücksichtigte sie auch die jüngsten Wechselkurseffekte./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
3.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.37 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
47.49%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
2.40 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46.14%
Analyst Name::
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

