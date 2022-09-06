NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Santander auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Bewertungsmodelle für iberische Banken an die aktuellen Zinsprognosen an. Für 2022 bis 2024 erhöhte sie ihre Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie um durchschnittlich bis zu fünf Prozent. Für BBVA und Santander berücksichtigte sie auch die jüngsten Wechselkurseffekte./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.