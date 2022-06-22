NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktions- und Transportdaten zum ersten Quartal von 5100 auf 5000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe insgesamt schwache Produktionsdaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ergänzungsstudie. Besonders enttäuscht habe die Kupferförderung. Deshalb habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für 2023 reduziert./edh/he;