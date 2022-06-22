Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.04.2023 17:48:04

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Rio Tinto
62.00 CHF 1.44%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktions- und Transportdaten zum ersten Quartal von 5100 auf 5000 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe insgesamt schwache Produktionsdaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ergänzungsstudie. Besonders enttäuscht habe die Kupferförderung. Deshalb habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für 2023 reduziert./edh/he;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2023 / 10:37 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
50.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform 		Kurs*:
62.09 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

