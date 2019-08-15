15.08.2019 15:04:09

Rexnord Hold

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für Rexnord Corp auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Rexnord Corp Hold
Unternehmen:
Rexnord Corp 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
23.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:04 Rexnord Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.02.18 Rexnord Equal weight Barclays Capital
19.01.18 Rexnord Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rexnord Corp

