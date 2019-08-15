Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
15.08.2019 15:04:09
Rexnord Hold
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für Rexnord Corp auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Rexnord Corp Hold
|Unternehmen:
Rexnord Corp
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
23.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rexnord Corp
|24.93
|-2.42%
