23.08.2019 13:36:40

Pivotal Software A Hold

Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A- von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A- Hold
Unternehmen:
Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A- 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
12.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Pivotal Softwar a Hold Needham & Company, LLC
Pivotal Softwar a Buy Needham & Company, LLC
Pivotal Softwar a Buy Needham & Company, LLC
Pivotal Softwar a Buy Needham & Company, LLC
Pivotal Softwar a Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

