Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.08.2019 13:36:40
Pivotal Software A Hold
Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A- von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A- Hold
|Unternehmen:
Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
12.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pivotal Software Inc Registered Shs -A-
|13.70
|0.22%
