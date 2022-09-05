Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'775 -1.1%  SPI 13'858 -1.1%  Dow 31'318 -1.1%  DAX 12'741 -2.4%  Euro 0.9727 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'473 -2.0%  Gold 1'714 0.1%  Bitcoin 19'399 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9801 -0.2%  Öl 93.3 1.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
05.09.2022 10:35:21

Philips Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Philips von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 16,00 auf 16,40 Euro angehoben. Der Medizintechnikkonzern sei mit vielen Problemen konfrontiert, doch würden die gesunkenen Markterwartungen dies nun besser widerspiegeln, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2022 / 21:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2022 / 21:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
16.40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
16.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.49%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
16.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.18%
Analyst Name::
Graham Doyle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:35 Philips Neutral UBS AG
19.08.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.08.22 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
16.08.22 Philips Sell UBS AG
27.07.22 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen