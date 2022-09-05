05.09.2022 10:35:21
Philips Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Philips von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 16,00 auf 16,40 Euro angehoben. Der Medizintechnikkonzern sei mit vielen Problemen konfrontiert, doch würden die gesunkenen Markterwartungen dies nun besser widerspiegeln, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2022 / 21:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2022 / 21:37 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
16.40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
16.32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.49%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
16.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.18%
|Analyst Name::
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|42.70
|1.18%
