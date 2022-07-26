FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) habe die Konsensschätzung weit verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Zudem habe der Medizintechnikkonzern seinen Jahresausblick gesenkt./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET



