26.07.2022 12:55:47

Philips Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) habe die Konsensschätzung weit verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Zudem habe der Medizintechnikkonzern seinen Jahresausblick gesenkt./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Hold
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
24.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
20.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.59%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
20.08 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.55%
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

