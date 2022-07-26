Philips Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) habe die Konsensschätzung weit verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Zudem habe der Medizintechnikkonzern seinen Jahresausblick gesenkt./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
24.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
20.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.59%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
20.08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.55%
|Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|42.70
|1.18%
