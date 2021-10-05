Philips Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern dürfte ein schwächeres Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Zahlen zum dritten Jahresviertel. Er rechnet mit einem Rückgang des organischen Umsatzes um 6 Prozent und einem Minus des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebita) von 31 Prozent./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 05:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Philips N.V. Hold
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziel:
43.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
37.33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.19%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
37.23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.50%
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
