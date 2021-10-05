FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern dürfte ein schwächeres Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Zahlen zum dritten Jahresviertel. Er rechnet mit einem Rückgang des organischen Umsatzes um 6 Prozent und einem Minus des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebita) von 31 Prozent./edh/tih



