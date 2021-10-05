SMI 11’575 -0.1%  SPI 14’936 0.0%  Dow 34’333 1.0%  DAX 15’092 0.4%  Euro 1.0759 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’034 1.0%  Gold 1’750 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’533 2.5%  Dollar 0.9287 0.5%  Öl 82.7 1.7% 
05.10.2021 13:46:52

Philips Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern dürfte ein schwächeres Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Zahlen zum dritten Jahresviertel. Er rechnet mit einem Rückgang des organischen Umsatzes um 6 Prozent und einem Minus des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebita) von 31 Prozent./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 05:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Hold
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
43.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
37.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.19%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
37.23 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.50%
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

