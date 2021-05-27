SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’455 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0943 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’898 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’668 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8972 -0.1%  Öl 69.4 0.8% 
Philips Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie von Philips auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro belassen. Jüngste Bedenken am Markt seien unbegründet, Kursschwächen daher Kaufgelegenheiten, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2021 / 16:48 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips N.V. Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Philips N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
54.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
45.68 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.21%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
46.66 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.74%
Analyst Name::
Veronika Dubajova 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

