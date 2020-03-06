06.03.2020 08:19:32

Pets at Home Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Pets at Home von 280 auf 275 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Wegen des Coronavirus reduzierte Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die großen europäischen Handelsunternehmen (ohne Online-Handel) der Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/la

Zusammenfassung: Pets at Home Group Plc Neutral
08:19 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.01.20 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.19 Pets at Home Group Hold HSBC
28.11.19 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.19 Pets at Home Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

