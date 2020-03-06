Pets at Home Group Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Pets at Home von 280 auf 275 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Wegen des Coronavirus reduzierte Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die großen europäischen Handelsunternehmen (ohne Online-Handel) der Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2020 / 21:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
