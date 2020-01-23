23.01.2020 18:30:19

Pets at Home Group Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Pets at Home von 255 auf 280 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Tierbedarfhändler liefere weiter ein starkes Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis ab, schrieb Analyst Tushar Jain in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel begründete er mit angepassten Schätzungen und einem nach vorn verschobenen Bewertungszeitraum./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 16:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Pets at Home Group Plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Pets at Home Group Plc 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2.80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.84 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.41%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2.88 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.70%
Analyst Name::
Tushar Jain 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Pets at Home Group Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pets at Home Group Plcmehr Analysen

23.01.20 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.19 Pets at Home Group Hold HSBC
28.11.19 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.19 Pets at Home Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.08.19 Pets at Home Group Hold HSBC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pets at Home Group Plc 3.57 -2.46% Pets at Home Group Plc

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pets at Home Group Neutral
23.01.20 DZ BANK
ProSiebenSat1 Media kaufen
23.01.20 UBS AG
Software buy
23.01.20 Credit Suisse Group
Takeawaycom Outperform
23.01.20 RBC Capital Markets
ASOS Outperform
23.01.20 Independent Research GmbH
HOCHTIEF kaufen
23.01.20 Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
DWS Group GmbH & buy
23.01.20 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
NORMA Group Hold
23.01.20 UBS AG
STMicroelectronics Neutral
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Boeing Neutral
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Roche buy
23.01.20 RBC Capital Markets
Lloyds Banking Group Outperform
23.01.20 Deutsche Bank AG
Alstom Hold
23.01.20 Deutsche Bank AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
23.01.20 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
MorphoSys buy
23.01.20 Morgan Stanley
BAT Equal-Weight
23.01.20 Warburg Research
PUMA Hold
23.01.20 Credit Suisse Group
ASML NV Outperform
23.01.20 Credit Suisse Group
Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
23.01.20 Warburg Research
Daimler Hold
23.01.20 UBS AG
BBVA buy
23.01.20 DZ BANK
LEONI Halten
23.01.20 UBS AG
Santander buy
23.01.20 UBS AG
Boeing Neutral
23.01.20 UBS AG
Daimler Neutral
23.01.20 Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS buy
23.01.20 Kepler Cheuvreux
Südzucker buy
23.01.20 Deutsche Bank AG
EVOTEC buy
23.01.20 Barclays Capital
Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASOS buy
23.01.20 RBC Capital Markets
ASOS Outperform
23.01.20 Kepler Cheuvreux
STMicroelectronics buy
23.01.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASOS Neutral
23.01.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics overweight
23.01.20 Credit Suisse Group
STMicroelectronics Outperform
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
23.01.20 Deutsche Bank AG
Nemetschek buy
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alstom Conviction Buy List
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
23.01.20 Deutsche Bank AG
AIXTRON buy
23.01.20 Baader Bank
Covestro add
23.01.20 Bernstein Research
Lufthansa Outperform
23.01.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASML NV buy
23.01.20 RBC Capital Markets
ASML NV Outperform
23.01.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
23.01.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Roche overweight
23.01.20 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
23.01.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASML NV overweight
23.01.20 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
ASML NV buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;