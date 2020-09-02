Pernod Ricard Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Pernod Ricard nach Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die organische Umsatzentwicklung sei schlechter als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Nik Oliver in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Spirituosenkonzerns habe die Konsensschätzung hingegen übertroffen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 06:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 06:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Pernod Ricard S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Pernod Ricard S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
140.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
141.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
141.45 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.03%
|Analyst Name::
Nik Oliver
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Pernod Ricard S.A.
|Pernod Ricard S.A.
|122.60
|-31.60%
