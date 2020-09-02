02.09.2020 11:01:23

Pernod Ricard Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Pernod Ricard nach Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die organische Umsatzentwicklung sei schlechter als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Nik Oliver in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Spirituosenkonzerns habe die Konsensschätzung hingegen übertroffen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 06:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 06:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Pernod Ricard S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Pernod Ricard S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
141.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.27%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
141.45 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.03%
Analyst Name::
Nik Oliver 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

