NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,75 Euro belassen. Er glaube nicht wirklich daran, dass der Netzwerkausrüster die Erwartungen deutlich übertreffen wird, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Schwach dürfte das Zahlenwerk aber auch nicht sein./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
3.75 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3.56 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5.34%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
3.56 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.49%
Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

