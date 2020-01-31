NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,75 Euro belassen. Er glaube nicht wirklich daran, dass der Netzwerkausrüster die Erwartungen deutlich übertreffen wird, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Schwach dürfte das Zahlenwerk aber auch nicht sein./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:55 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.