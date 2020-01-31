Nokia Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 3,75 Euro belassen. Er glaube nicht wirklich daran, dass der Netzwerkausrüster die Erwartungen deutlich übertreffen wird, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Schwach dürfte das Zahlenwerk aber auch nicht sein./ajx/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2020 / 10:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3.75 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3.56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5.34%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3.56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.49%
|Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3.41
|-30.39%
