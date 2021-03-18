LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,30 Euro belassen. Der neue Ausblick des Netzwerkausrüsters deute eine Verbesserung gegenüber der aktuellen Schwäche an, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. 2023 wolle das Unternehmen dann schneller als der Markt wachsen. Was die Marge betreffe, werte er die Ambitionen für 2023 allerdings eher als Enttäuschung./mf/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.