Nokia Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,30 Euro belassen. Der neue Ausblick des Netzwerkausrüsters deute eine Verbesserung gegenüber der aktuellen Schwäche an, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. 2023 wolle das Unternehmen dann schneller als der Markt wachsen. Was die Marge betreffe, werte er die Ambitionen für 2023 allerdings eher als Enttäuschung./mf/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3.30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
3.52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.25%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.72%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Gardiner
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|10:55
|Nokia Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:47
|Nokia Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:30
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.21
|Nokia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.21
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:55
|Nokia Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:47
|Nokia Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:30
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.21
|Nokia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.21
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.19
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.10.19
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:55
|Nokia Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:47
|Nokia Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:30
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.21
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3.41
|-30.39%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:55
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|10:47
|
Barclays Capital
Nokia Equal weight
|10:44
|
Barclays Capital
Zur Rose overweight
|10:30
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nokia Neutral
|10:30
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|10:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Air Liquide Neutral
|10:07
|
Warburg Research
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy