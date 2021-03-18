SMI 10’935 0.1%  SPI 13’825 0.6%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’751 1.1%  Euro 1.1070 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.5%  Gold 1’730 -1.0%  Bitcoin 53’782 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9269 0.5%  Öl 67.9 0.2% 
Nokia Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,30 Euro belassen. Der neue Ausblick des Netzwerkausrüsters deute eine Verbesserung gegenüber der aktuellen Schwäche an, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. 2023 wolle das Unternehmen dann schneller als der Markt wachsen. Was die Marge betreffe, werte er die Ambitionen für 2023 allerdings eher als Enttäuschung./mf/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
3.30 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
3.52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.25%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
3.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.72%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

