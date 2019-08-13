Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.08.2019 13:53:09
MongoDB Neutral
Der Analyst Compass Point hat die Einstufung für MongoDB auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 155 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: MongoDB Neutral
|Unternehmen:
MongoDB
|Analyst:
Compass Point
|Kursziel:
$ 155.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
126.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23.02%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 144.93
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.95%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu MongoDBmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MongoDBmehr Analysen
|13:53
|MongoDB Neutral
|Compass Point
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|04.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|15.05.19
|MongoDB overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:53
|MongoDB Neutral
|Compass Point
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|04.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|15.05.19
|MongoDB overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|06.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|04.06.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|15.05.19
|MongoDB overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.19
|MongoDB Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|13:53
|MongoDB Neutral
|Compass Point
|23.10.17
|MongoDB Hold
|Needham & Company, LLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MongoDB
|143.51
|-3.62%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
ImmunoGen Buy
|13:55
|
Compass Point
Q2 Buy
|13:54
|
Compass Point
Anaplan Neutral
|13:53
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Medallia Outperform
|13:53
|
Compass Point
MongoDB Neutral
|13:50
|
Compass Point
HubSpot Buy
|13:48
|
Compass Point
Workda a Buy
|13:46
|
Seaport Global Securities
SPX FLOW Neutral
|13:45
|
Compass Point
Salesforce Buy
|13:16
|
Credit Suisse Group
Apple Neutral
|13:16
|
Bernstein Research
Henkel vz market-perform
|13:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Covestro Neutral
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BASF Neutral
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Givaudan Sell
|13:14
|
B. Riley FBR
J C Penney Company Neutral
|13:13
|
DZ BANK
Henkel vz Halten
|13:13
|
Independent Research GmbH
Henkel vz Verkaufen
|13:13
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LANXESS buy
|13:13
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Air Liquide buy
|13:11
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Medallia Buy
|13:10
|
Warburg Research
CEWE Stiftung & buy
|13:09
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Mustang Bio Buy
|13:09
|
Warburg Research
Henkel vz Hold
|12:52
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Corestate Capital buy
|12:50
|
Morgan Stanley
Daimler overweight
|12:47
|
Independent Research GmbH
Salzgitter Halten
|12:46
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
NORMA Group Halten
|12:43
|
Barclays Capital
Sempra Energy Equal weight
|12:42
|
Barclays Capital
Public Service Enterprise Group overweight
|12:41
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Owl Rock Capital Buy
|12:39
|
HSBC
S&T buy
|12:39
|
Barclays Capital
Xcel Energy Equal weight
|12:38
|
Barclays Capital
NextEra Energy Equal weight
|12:35
|
UBS AG
LANXESS Neutral
|12:35
|
UBS AG
Henkel vz Sell
|12:34
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Wohnen buy
|12:34
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Telefonica Neutral
|12:33
|
Barclays Capital
Exelon overweight
|12:33
|
Barclays Capital
Covia Equal weight
|12:33
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Talanx buy
|12:32
|
Barclays Capital
CenterPoint Energy overweight
|12:32
|
Independent Research GmbH
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Halten
|12:30
|
Compass Point
Zendesk Buy
|12:30
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Salzgitter Hold
|12:29
|
Compass Point
Altery a Buy
|12:26
|
BTIG Research
Seadrill Neutral
|12:21
|
UBS AG
Scout24 Neutral
|12:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
RATIONAL buy
|12:16
|
Imperial Capital
CBS Outperform