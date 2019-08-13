13.08.2019 13:53:09

MongoDB Neutral

Der Analyst Compass Point hat die Einstufung für MongoDB auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 155 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: MongoDB Neutral
Unternehmen:
MongoDB 		Analyst:
Compass Point 		Kursziel:
$ 155.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
126.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.02%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 144.93 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.95%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MongoDB 143.51 -3.62% MongoDB

