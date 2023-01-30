SMI 11'378 0.4%  SPI 14'599 0.3%  Dow 33'895 -0.2%  DAX 15'117 -0.2%  Euro 1.0038 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'155 -0.6%  Gold 1'926 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'388 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9227 0.2%  Öl 85.8 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ford-Aktie tiefer: Ford ruft Hunderttausende Autos wegen mangelhafter Kameras zurück
GE Healthcare-Aktie im Plus: GE Healthcare verzeichnet weniger Gewinn
Studie offenbart: Fast Dreiviertel aller Krypto-Transaktionen auf unregulierten Börsen sind Wash-Trades
Unilever-Aktie freundlich: Unilever hat Nachfolger für CEO Alan Jope gefunden
PolyPeptide-Aktie im Sinkflug: PolyPeptide muss sich neuen Chef suchen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.01.2023 14:43:38

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Intesa Sanpaolo
2.34 CHF -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,50 auf 2,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione erhöhte in einer Branchenstudie vom Freitag ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für italienische Banken. Sie reflektiert damit weitere Zinsanhebungen sowie die Erwartung niedrigerer Kreditausfälle, da der Konjunkturverlauf milder sei als gedacht./ajx/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 22:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2023 / 05:45 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2.90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2.35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.22%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.44%
Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:43 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
25.01.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
23.01.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.