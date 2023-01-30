|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.01.2023 14:43:38
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Intesa Sanpaolo
2.34 CHF -0.55%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,50 auf 2,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Paola Sabbione erhöhte in einer Branchenstudie vom Freitag ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für italienische Banken. Sie reflektiert damit weitere Zinsanhebungen sowie die Erwartung niedrigerer Kreditausfälle, da der Konjunkturverlauf milder sei als gedacht./ajx/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 22:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2023 / 05:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2.90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2.35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23.22%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2.33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.44%
|Analyst Name::
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
23.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie gewinnt: Intesa Sanpaolo rechnet mit Kernkapitalquote über 12 Prozent (Dow Jones)
|
20.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie tiefrot: Intesa Sanpaolo reduziert Risikopositionen nach EZB-Rüffel (AWP)
|
31.12.22
|Dezember 2022: So schätzen Experten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.22
|Was Analysten von der Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.22
|Intesa-Aktie verliert leicht, Nexi-Aktie rauscht ab: Intesa Sanpaolo verkauft Anteil an Nexi (Dow Jones)
|
04.11.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie steigt: Intesa Sampanolo verzeichnet Gewinnsteigerung (AWP)
|
31.10.22
|Oktober 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|14:43
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
