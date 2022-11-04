SMI 10'836 1.2%  SPI 13'822 1.3%  Dow 32'314 1.0%  DAX 13'499 2.8%  Euro 0.9875 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'698 2.9%  Gold 1'672 2.6%  Bitcoin 21'078 2.9%  Dollar 0.9970 -1.6%  Öl 97.8 3.5% 
04.11.2022 14:55:37

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Intesa Sanpaolo
2.02 CHF 4.12%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Der Nettozinsertrag im dritten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, zudem seien die Rückstellungen gesunken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Intesa sei bei Zinserhöhungen aber etwas weniger sensibel als andere Häuser./ajx/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2022 / 12:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.11.2022 / 12:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2.40 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.91%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2.05 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.16%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

