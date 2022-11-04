NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Der Nettozinsertrag im dritten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, zudem seien die Rückstellungen gesunken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Intesa sei bei Zinserhöhungen aber etwas weniger sensibel als andere Häuser./ajx/edh;