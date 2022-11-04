|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.11.2022 14:55:37
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Intesa Sanpaolo
2.02 CHF 4.12%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Der Nettozinsertrag im dritten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, zudem seien die Rückstellungen gesunken, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Intesa sei bei Zinserhöhungen aber etwas weniger sensibel als andere Häuser./ajx/edh;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2022 / 12:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.91%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2.05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.16%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|14:55
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.10.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2.04
|5.04%
