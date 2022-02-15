NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,30 auf 3,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine straffere globale Geldpolitik stufe sie als einen potenziellen Paradigmenwechsel ein, schrieb Analystin Magdalena Stoklosa in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu europäischen Banken. Sie kalkuliere nun mit einer Leitzinserhöhung der Europäischen Zentralbank um 50 Basispunkte und einem Ausstieg aus der Negativzins-Politik bis März 2023. Intesa zähle weiter zu ihren "Top Picks"./ck/ngu



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / 04:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.