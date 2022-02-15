SMI 12’164 1.1%  SPI 15’387 1.2%  Dow 34’566 -0.5%  DAX 15’372 1.7%  Euro 1.0484 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’128 1.6%  Gold 1’851 -1.1%  Bitcoin 40’880 3.9%  Dollar 0.9242 0.0%  Öl 93.7 -2.2% 
15.02.2022 12:46:31

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,30 auf 3,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine straffere globale Geldpolitik stufe sie als einen potenziellen Paradigmenwechsel ein, schrieb Analystin Magdalena Stoklosa in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu europäischen Banken. Sie kalkuliere nun mit einer Leitzinserhöhung der Europäischen Zentralbank um 50 Basispunkte und einem Ausstieg aus der Negativzins-Politik bis März 2023. Intesa zähle weiter zu ihren "Top Picks"./ck/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / 04:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley 		Kursziel:
3.70 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2.84 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
30.21%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2.84 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.29%
Analyst Name::
Magdalena Stoklosa 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

