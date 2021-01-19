SMI 10’905 0.2%  SPI 13’553 0.2%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’902 0.4%  Euro 1.0768 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’612 0.3%  Gold 1’845 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8890 -0.2%  Öl 55.4 1.0% 
Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Eine Aufwertung italienischer Banken werde durch Unsicherheiten hinsichtlich der Qualität der Vermögenswerte und den anhaltenden Margendruck begrenzt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Innerhalb der heimischen Geldhäuser bevorzugt sie weiterhin Intesa, unter anderem wegen der stärkeren Liquiditätszuflüsse./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

