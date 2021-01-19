NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Eine Aufwertung italienischer Banken werde durch Unsicherheiten hinsichtlich der Qualität der Vermögenswerte und den anhaltenden Margendruck begrenzt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Innerhalb der heimischen Geldhäuser bevorzugt sie weiterhin Intesa, unter anderem wegen der stärkeren Liquiditätszuflüsse./edh/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT





