Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Eine Aufwertung italienischer Banken werde durch Unsicherheiten hinsichtlich der Qualität der Vermögenswerte und den anhaltenden Margendruck begrenzt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Innerhalb der heimischen Geldhäuser bevorzugt sie weiterhin Intesa, unter anderem wegen der stärkeren Liquiditätszuflüsse./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.40 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25.03%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.55%
|Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen
|08:06
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1.93
|1.82%
