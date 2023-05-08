|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
10.05.2023 10:48:07
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Intesa Sanpaolo
2.50 CHF 0%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,55 auf 3,85 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 08:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
3.85 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
2.46 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
56.44%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
2.43 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.26%
|
Analyst Name::
Chris Hallam
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|10:48
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.02.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.02.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2.50
|0.00%
