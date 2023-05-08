Intesa Sanpaolo 2.50 CHF 0% Charts

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,55 auf 3,85 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 08:30 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



