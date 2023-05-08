Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Investoren fordern: Volkswagen-Aktivitäten in der Uiguren-Region sollen untersucht werden - VW-Aktie steigt
Dufry-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt mehr als doppelt
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Die Unternehmensgeschichte der Rheinischen Metallwaren- und Maschinenfabrik Aktiengesellschaft
Symrise-Aktie schwächelt: CEO verteidigt Swedencare-Einstieg
Continental-Aktie: Operativer Gewinn steigt stärker als erwartet
50 CHF Bonus
10.05.2023 10:48:07

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Intesa Sanpaolo
2.50 CHF 0%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,55 auf 3,85 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 08:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
3.85 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2.46 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
56.44%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2.43 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.26%
Analyst Name::
Chris Hallam 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:48 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
09.05.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.05.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
09.05.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
