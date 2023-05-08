|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 3,05 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Resultate der italienischen Bank untermauerten die gute Kursentwicklung der Aktie seit Jahresbeginn, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Kurszielanhebung begründete er mit einer etwas höheren Gewinnschätzung für 2024 und einer besser gewordenen Kapitalausstattung./gl/tih;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Analyst:
UBS AG
Kursziel:
3.30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy
Kurs*:
2.45 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
34.69%
Rating update:
Buy
Kurs aktuell:
2.45 €
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.77%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|14:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|13:33
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:04
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:53
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
