Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'527 -0.6%  SPI 15'209 -0.5%  Dow 33'577 -0.1%  DAX 15'906 -0.3%  Euro 0.9785 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'313 -0.8%  Gold 2'029 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'627 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8931 0.4%  Öl 76.2 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Boeing-Aktie im Plus: Ryanair bestellt 150 Boeing-Mittelstreckenjets - Option über weitere 150 Stück offen
Ausblick: GoPro vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Yannic Kilcher mit Kritik an ChatGPT - das macht der Schweizer Rivale Open Assistant besser
HENSOLDT-Aktie verliert: HENSOLDT hat im ersten Quartal mehr umgesetzt - Nettoverlust ausgeweitet
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Relief Therapeutics10019113Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343Comet36082699
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.05.2023 14:35:27

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Intesa Sanpaolo
2.50 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 3,05 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Resultate der italienischen Bank untermauerten die gute Kursentwicklung der Aktie seit Jahresbeginn, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Kurszielanhebung begründete er mit einer etwas höheren Gewinnschätzung für 2024 und einer besser gewordenen Kapitalausstattung./gl/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2023 / 14:05 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2023 / 14:05 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
3.30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2.45 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
34.69%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2.45 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.77%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14:35 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
13:33 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:04 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:53 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen