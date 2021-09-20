Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Unter den italienischen und spanischen Großbanken bleibe die Unicredit in puncto Kapitalrendite die überzeugendste Option, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In Spanien sollte die BBVA in dieser Hinsicht das Hauptinvestment sein./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2.90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25.92%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2.29 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.79%
|Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
