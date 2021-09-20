SMI 11’677 -2.2%  SPI 15’146 -2.1%  Dow 34’585 -0.5%  DAX 15’050 -2.8%  Euro 1.0881 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’021 -2.7%  Gold 1’759 0.3%  Bitcoin 40’371 -8.4%  Dollar 0.9286 -0.3%  Öl 74.1 -1.8% 
20.09.2021 13:45:59

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Unter den italienischen und spanischen Großbanken bleibe die Unicredit in puncto Kapitalrendite die überzeugendste Option, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In Spanien sollte die BBVA in dieser Hinsicht das Hauptinvestment sein./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2.90 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
2.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
25.92%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2.29 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.79%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

