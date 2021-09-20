ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,90 Euro belassen. Unter den italienischen und spanischen Großbanken bleibe die Unicredit in puncto Kapitalrendite die überzeugendste Option, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In Spanien sollte die BBVA in dieser Hinsicht das Hauptinvestment sein./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2021 / 12:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.