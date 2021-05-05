SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 16:41:29

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,69 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das Ergebnis der italienischen Bank robust gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 12:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2.69 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2.35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.47%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2.34 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.91%
Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16:41 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
26.04.21 Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen Barclays Capital
23.04.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen