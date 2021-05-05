Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,69 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das Ergebnis der italienischen Bank robust gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 12:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.69 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2.35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14.47%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2.34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.91%
|Analyst Name::
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|2.34
|-0.19%
