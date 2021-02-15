NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 von 2,30 auf 2,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die italienische Bank habe mit ihren Resultaten Stärke in wichtigen Kernbereichen demonstriert, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die bereits gestiegenen Konsensschätzungen dürften noch weiter nach oben revidiert werden./gl/ck



