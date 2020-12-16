SMI 10’424 0.8%  SPI 12’962 0.7%  Dow 30’199 1.1%  DAX 13’544 1.4%  Euro 1.0783 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.5%  Gold 1’854 0.0%  Bitcoin 17’844 3.6%  Dollar 0.8846 -0.1%  Öl 50.7 -0.1% 
16.12.2020 13:08:46

Intesa Sanpaolo buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Joseph Dickerson verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf die Entscheidung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), die nun ein Stück weit vom generellen Dividendenstopp für die Banken abrückt, diese aber auffordert, möglichst bis Ende September 2021 auf Auszahlungen an die Aktionäre zu verzichten. Positiv sei, dass es damit ein Datum für das endgültige Ende des Dividendenbanns gebe, befand der Experte. Negativ aber sei, dass die implizierten Dividendenrenditen generell unter 3 Prozent lägen und damit unter den Erwartungen am Markt./tav/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.94 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Joseph Dickerson 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen

13:08 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
18.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1.95 -0.32% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

13:19 Barclays Capital
METRO (St Equal weight
13:17 Barclays Capital
Philips overweight
13:16 Barclays Capital
Inditex Equal weight
13:10 Jefferies & Company Inc.
BNP Paribas buy
13:09 Jefferies & Company Inc.
UniCredit Hold
13:09 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
13:08 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
13:07 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Santander Underperform
13:06 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
13:06 Jefferies & Company Inc.
BBVA Hold
13:05 Independent Research GmbH
Klöckner & Halten
13:04 Jefferies & Company Inc.
ING Group buy
12:56 DZ BANK
Salzgitter kaufen
12:56 Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
11:49 RBC Capital Markets
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
11:48 RBC Capital Markets
BAT Outperform
11:48 RBC Capital Markets
Henkel vz Outperform
11:47 RBC Capital Markets
Danone Sector Perform
11:47 RBC Capital Markets
LOréal Sector Perform
11:46 RBC Capital Markets
Beiersdorf Sector Perform
11:45 RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
11:44 RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Underperform
11:43 RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
11:22 Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse (CS buy
11:21 Kepler Cheuvreux
Inditex buy
11:20 Kepler Cheuvreux
Vossloh buy
11:08 Warburg Research
HORNBACH buy
10:59 Bernstein Research
Lufthansa market-perform
10:45 Warburg Research
HUGO BOSS buy
10:45 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ElringKlinger buy
10:44 RBC Capital Markets
Netflix Outperform
10:43 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aumann Hold
10:42 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
CANCOM buy
10:36 Jefferies & Company Inc.
QIAGEN Hold
10:35 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental buy
10:28 RBC Capital Markets
Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
09:55 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nokia Neutral
09:46 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nokia Neutral
09:39 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Vossloh buy
08:53 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAFRAN Neutral
08:48 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Saint-Gobain overweight
08:44 Credit Suisse Group
LafargeHolcim Outperform
08:13 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google overweight
08:13 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Uber overweight
08:13 Credit Suisse Group
HeidelbergCement Neutral
08:00 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Airbus Hold
07:40 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Twitter overweight
15.12.20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAFRAN buy
15.12.20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HSBC Underweight
15.12.20 DZ BANK
METRO (St Halten