NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Joseph Dickerson verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf die Entscheidung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), die nun ein Stück weit vom generellen Dividendenstopp für die Banken abrückt, diese aber auffordert, möglichst bis Ende September 2021 auf Auszahlungen an die Aktionäre zu verzichten. Positiv sei, dass es damit ein Datum für das endgültige Ende des Dividendenbanns gebe, befand der Experte. Negativ aber sei, dass die implizierten Dividendenrenditen generell unter 3 Prozent lägen und damit unter den Erwartungen am Markt./tav/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET



