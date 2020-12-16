Intesa Sanpaolo buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Joseph Dickerson verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf die Entscheidung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), die nun ein Stück weit vom generellen Dividendenstopp für die Banken abrückt, diese aber auffordert, möglichst bis Ende September 2021 auf Auszahlungen an die Aktionäre zu verzichten. Positiv sei, dass es damit ein Datum für das endgültige Ende des Dividendenbanns gebe, befand der Experte. Negativ aber sei, dass die implizierten Dividendenrenditen generell unter 3 Prozent lägen und damit unter den Erwartungen am Markt./tav/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Joseph Dickerson
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo: Experten erwarten riesigen Geldregen (Der Aktionär)
|
30.11.20
|November 2020: Experten empfehlen Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
27.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo: Wenn das passiert, gibt es 8 Prozent Dividendenrendite (Der Aktionär)
|
05.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo chief calls for cross-border European banking deals (Financial Times)
|
03.11.20
|Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie: Was Analysten von Intesa Sanpaolo erwarten (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo: Zweistellige Dividendenrendite in 2021? (Der Aktionär)
|
20.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen
|13:08
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|13:08
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|13:08
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|1.95
|-0.32%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:19
|
Barclays Capital
METRO (St Equal weight
|13:17
|
Barclays Capital
Philips overweight
|13:16
|
Barclays Capital
Inditex Equal weight
|13:10
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
BNP Paribas buy
|13:09
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
UniCredit Hold
|13:09
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
|13:08
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|13:07
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Santander Underperform
|13:06
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
|13:06
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
BBVA Hold
|13:05
|
Independent Research GmbH
Klöckner & Halten
|13:04
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ING Group buy
|12:56
|
DZ BANK
Salzgitter kaufen
|12:56
|
Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
|11:49
|
RBC Capital Markets
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|11:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
BAT Outperform
|11:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
Henkel vz Outperform
|11:47
|
RBC Capital Markets
Danone Sector Perform
|11:47
|
RBC Capital Markets
LOréal Sector Perform
|11:46
|
RBC Capital Markets
Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|11:45
|
RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
|11:44
|
RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Underperform
|11:43
|
RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
|11:22
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse (CS buy
|11:21
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Inditex buy
|11:20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Vossloh buy
|11:08
|
Warburg Research
HORNBACH buy
|10:59
|
Bernstein Research
Lufthansa market-perform
|10:45
|
Warburg Research
HUGO BOSS buy
|10:45
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ElringKlinger buy
|10:44
|
RBC Capital Markets
Netflix Outperform
|10:43
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aumann Hold
|10:42
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
CANCOM buy
|10:36
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
QIAGEN Hold
|10:35
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental buy
|10:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|09:55
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nokia Neutral
|09:46
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nokia Neutral
|09:39
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Vossloh buy
|08:53
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAFRAN Neutral
|08:48
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Saint-Gobain overweight
|08:44
|
Credit Suisse Group
LafargeHolcim Outperform
|08:13
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google overweight
|08:13
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Uber overweight
|08:13
|
Credit Suisse Group
HeidelbergCement Neutral
|08:00
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Airbus Hold
|07:40
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Twitter overweight
|15.12.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAFRAN buy
|15.12.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HSBC Underweight
|15.12.20
|
DZ BANK
METRO (St Halten