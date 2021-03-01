SMI 10’685 1.6%  SPI 13’328 1.5%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’955 1.2%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’693 1.5%  Gold 1’749 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’095 5.3%  Dollar 0.9108 0.3%  Öl 65.6 -0.5% 
01.03.2021 09:00:38

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 250 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Daniel Roeska macht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie "Licht am Ende des Tunnels" aus. Optimismus angesichts fortschreitender Impfmaßnahmen und einer absehbaren Wiederbelebung des Flugverkehrs dürften das Anlegervertrauen stärken./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 00:01 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
2.50 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2.01 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24.38%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

