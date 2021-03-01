International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 250 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Daniel Roeska macht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie "Licht am Ende des Tunnels" aus. Optimismus angesichts fortschreitender Impfmaßnahmen und einer absehbaren Wiederbelebung des Flugverkehrs dürften das Anlegervertrauen stärken./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 00:01 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
2.50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2.01 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24.38%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
