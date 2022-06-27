International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 162 auf 138 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die Fluggesellschaft und bezog dabei die jüngsten Verkehrs- und Ticketpreis-Trends sowie höhere Kosten ein./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2022 / 17:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.38 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2.91%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:50
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:50
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:50
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1.70
|-9.90%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:24
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever Neutral
|14:23
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nestlé Buy
|14:23
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Prosus Conviction Buy List
|14:22
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Symrise Buy
|13:51
|
UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse Buy
|13:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|13:50
|
UBS AG
Alstom Buy