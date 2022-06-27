Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
27.06.2022 13:50:51

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 162 auf 138 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die Fluggesellschaft und bezog dabei die jüngsten Verkehrs- und Ticketpreis-Trends sowie höhere Kosten ein./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2022 / 17:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.38 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.34 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2.91%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

