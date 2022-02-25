NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe einen geringeren operativen Verlust (Ebit) als erwartet verbucht, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im laufenden Jahr sollte IAG von der Erholung des transatlantischen Flugverkehrs und des Geschäftsreiseverkehrs profitieren. Allerdings bestehe auch die Möglichkeit der Ausgabe neuer Aktien./gl/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:51 / GMT





