25.02.2022 09:50:43

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe einen geringeren operativen Verlust (Ebit) als erwartet verbucht, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im laufenden Jahr sollte IAG von der Erholung des transatlantischen Flugverkehrs und des Geschäftsreiseverkehrs profitieren. Allerdings bestehe auch die Möglichkeit der Ausgabe neuer Aktien./gl/edh

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2.25 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.77 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27.05%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1.77 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27.05%
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
