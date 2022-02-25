International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe einen geringeren operativen Verlust (Ebit) als erwartet verbucht, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im laufenden Jahr sollte IAG von der Erholung des transatlantischen Flugverkehrs und des Geschäftsreiseverkehrs profitieren. Allerdings bestehe auch die Möglichkeit der Ausgabe neuer Aktien./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.25 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27.05%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27.05%
|Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
